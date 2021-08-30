How is software taxed in Hawaii?

Retailers, marketplace sellers, or marketplace facilitators with a physical presence in the Aloha State are required to obtain a GET license.
Retailers, marketplace sellers, or marketplace facilitators with no physical presence in Hawaii are required to register only if they meet or exceed Hawaii’s economic nexus threshold: at least $100,000 in gross income sourced to Hawaii or 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year.
When calculating the sales/transaction threshold, a marketplace facilitator should count both direct and third-party sales into the state. Determining the threshold is less straightforward for marketplace sellers.
If selling through a marketplace facilitator that’s engaged in business in the state (i.e., registered and collecting sales tax), a marketplace seller should count the following transactions when calculating the threshold:
- Direct sales (sales not made through a marketplace) of tangible personal property
- Sales of tangible personal property made through any marketplace facilitator if the marketplace seller sends the property into Hawaii, either directly to the purchaser or to a marketplace facilitator for resale
- Sales of intangible property and services that were made into Hawaii, regardless of whether the sale was made through a marketplace facilitator, if the intangible property or services are ultimately used or consumed in Hawaii
When selling through a marketplace facilitator that isn’t engaged in business in the state, a marketplace seller should count all sales made into Hawaii when calculating the threshold. TIR 2019-03 further explains how GET applies to marketplace transactions.
Our Software Executive’s Guide to Sales Tax explores more issues related to software and tax compliance, while our free sales tax risk assessment can help you determine whether you have an obligation to register and collect GET in Hawaii.