How to calculate sales tax on makeup and beauty supplies

In-state sales of cosmetics to customers are taxable under current state and local tax rates, assuming a business is located in a state that has a sales tax. In the few states without sales tax, none applies.

Yet not every business needs to collect sales tax in every state. For sellers who cross state lines, sales tax only applies if they have a sales tax nexus in the buyer's state, also known as "nexus." Nexus can be established when a business has a physical presence in a state, such as a traveling sales rep. It can also be created solely through sales or transaction volume in a state (i.e., economic nexus).

Nexus is especially relevant to beauty suppliers, since they’ll often have representatives in multiple states working with salon professionals. If retailers or direct sales reps plan to use the cosmetics they purchase for makeovers, they’ll need to pay sales tax when they purchase the items from the distributor.