How to calculate sales tax on makeup and beauty supplies

Professional makeup artists for film, TV, or theater production may be able to purchase the cosmetics and applicators they use tax free. This is true in New York, but in California and Utah, only the service of applying makeup is tax-exempt. In those states, the makeup artist pays sales tax on cosmetics at the time of purchase. These states generally see the makeup artist, rather than the production company, as the consumer of the product.
Whether or not to charge sales tax on makeup and beauty supplies depends, in part, on the end user of the product. When a professional uses an item to perform a service, that person is expected to pay sales or use tax unless a specific exemption applies. However, when a product is purchased for the purpose of reselling, the customer will ultimately pay tax, which means the professional should present reseller documentation. Professionals and beauty suppliers should check with their local tax laws for specifics.
Learn more about sales tax nexus and sales tax exemption management.