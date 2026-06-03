For the most part, states apply the general sales and use tax rate to clothing, clothing accessories, and footwear. The general sales tax rate usually includes the state sales tax plus applicable local sales taxes, but there are no local sales taxes in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, or Washington, D.C.

There are almost always exceptions to the rule when it comes to sales tax obligations. For clothing, exceptions include the following.

Connecticut’s general 6.35% sales tax rate applies to most clothing sales, but the state imposes a 7.75% luxury tax on sales of apparel, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, and watches with a sales price exceeding $1,000 (as well as on jewelry with a sales price of more than $5,000). A sales and use tax exemption for clothing priced under $50 was repealed effective July 1, 2011. It was slated to come back into effect in 2025 but wasn’t restored.

California, Idaho and some other states exempt some or all types of clothing sold to nonprofit organizations for distribution to the needy.

Mississippi exempts production items, including costumes, shoes, accessories, and jewelry for wardrobes used in the production of motion pictures.

Numerous states provide sales tax holidays for certain articles of clothing. These tax-free periods can last for a day, a weekend, a week, or even longer.