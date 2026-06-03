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Alabama
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Kentucky
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Puerto Rico
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Arizona
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Louisiana
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South Carolina
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Arkansas
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Maine
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South Dakota
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California
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Maryland
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Tennessee
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Colorado
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Michigan
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Texas
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Connecticut
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Mississippi
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Utah
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Florida
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Missouri
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Virginia
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Georgia
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Nebraska
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Washington
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Hawaii
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Nevada
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West Virginia
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Idaho
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New Mexico
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Wisconsin
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Illinois
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North Carolina
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Wyoming
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Indiana
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North Dakota
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Washington, D.C.
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Iowa
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Ohio
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Kansas
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Oklahoma
Minnesota sales tax applies to dog sweaters.
No. There are four states with no sales tax on clothes. In several other states, some clothing sales are taxable and others are exempt.
Businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax on clothes in states where they have nexus, a connection established through physical presence, economic activity, or in-state affiliates or referrals. It’s common for ecommerce sellers to have nexus with more than one state.
Value-added tax or VAT is a broad consumption tax assessed on the value of goods and services as they move through the supply chain. Similar to a sales tax, businesses are responsible for collecting it from customers and remitting it to the appropriate tax authorities.
Learn more about VAT and its impact on tax compliance.