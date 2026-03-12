Which states have no sales tax?

|
Jurisdiction
|
General sales tax rate
1 April–30 September
|
General sales tax rate
1 October–31 March
|
City of Craig
|
7%
|
6%
|
City of Ketchikan
|
5.5%*
|
3%*
|
Excursion Inlet
|
4.5%
|
2.5%
|
Haines Borough Township
|
7%
|
4.5%
|
Haines Rural
|
5%
|
3%
|
Seldovia
|
6.5%*
|
2%*
|
Sitka
|
6%
|
5%
|
Skagway
|
5%
|
3%
|
|
*Plus applicable borough taxes
|
*Plus applicable borough taxes
States with no sales tax are often considered tax-friendly, but sales tax is just one part of the tax equation. The overall tax burden depends on all taxes levied by the state and local governments, including but not limited to excise duty, income tax, and property tax.
No US state is entirely free of property taxes, but tangible personal property is broadly exempt from personal property tax in Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Mississippi has one of the highest state food tax rates (5% as of March 15, 2026). Combined state and local food tax rates can also be high in Alabama, Missouri, and Tennessee.