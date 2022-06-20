Marketplace facilitators face new tax and reporting obligations in Oklahoma

Nexus is a connection that allows a state or other taxing authority to tax a business, entity, or individual. For decades, sales tax nexus in all states was based almost entirely on physical presence: A state could require a business to register then collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical presence in the state, such as employees, inventory, or a brick-and-mortar store.
That changed after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018), overturning the long-standing physical presence rule. Though physical presence still establishes nexus, the Wayfair decision granted states the authority to enact economic nexus laws that base a sales tax obligation on an out-of-state seller’s economic activity in the state.
Wayfair and economic nexus paved the way for marketplace facilitator laws, which shift the obligation to collect and remit sales tax from individual sellers to the online marketplaces they sell through.
Today, every state with a general sales tax has economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws (click on the links for state-specific details). However, many states haven’t repealed laws that were developed prior to Wayfair to enhance remote sales or use tax collections — laws like Oklahoma’s non-collecting seller use tax notice and reporting requirements.