Marketplace facilitators face new tax and reporting obligations in Oklahoma

Marketplace facilitators are currently required to collect and remit Oklahoma sales and use tax on retail sales of tangible personal property made through the platform for delivery into Oklahoma. Starting January 1, 2023, marketplace facilitators will be responsible for any tax levied by a local taxing jurisdiction on the retail sale of a product, provided the local tax is administered by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Additionally, marketplace facilitators will be required to screen high-volume sellers beginning January 1, 2023. To that end, they must obtain certain identifying information (e.g., a business tax identification number and working email address and phone number) from high-volume third-party sellers. They’ll also need to suspend sales activity for sellers that fail to provide such information. More details are available in the text of Senate Bill 418.

The various tax and reporting requirements imposed on marketplace facilitators and referrers in Oklahoma are already confusing. They’ll soon become even more burdensome due to the enactment of SB 418 and Senate Bill 1339.

SB 1339:

Expands the definition of “marketplace facilitator” from “a person that facilitates the sale at retail of tangible personal property” to “a person that facilitates the sale at retail of a marketplace seller’s product” — defined as “tangible personal property, services, or other transactions taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code (emphasis added)

Makes marketplace facilitators responsible for collecting and remitting state-administered county lodging taxes as well as state-administered city and county sales and use taxes on taxable retail sales of tangible personal property, services, or other transactions into the state

SB 1339 will also affect Oklahoma’s non-collecting seller use tax notice and reporting requirement.

To understand what non-collecting seller use tax notice and reporting is — and why Oklahoma has such a requirement — you first need to understand the difference between sales tax and use tax as well as the significance of nexus and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.