New report from Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center reveals how COVID-19 is affecting the fiscal health of states

States have little visibility into the genesis of sales tax revenue.

When he served as sales tax director at the South Dakota Department of Revenue (1995–2006), Scott Peterson knew “practically nothing” about the businesses collecting sales tax on behalf of the state. “The only information you get is the NAICS [North American Industry Classification System] code and what they put on their tax return, but that’s minimal in many states.”

In fact, Scott says state tax departments have painfully little data about their taxpayer base. As sales tax director, he had little to no capacity to respond to queries about who pays tax on what. “Avalara knows more about states’ taxpayers than states do because we have the product codes. Our information is head and shoulders above what any state has.”

Still, Scott was surprised by the litany of details states don’t know. This includes:

Which specific products or services are sold

State tax authorities often don’t know whether a clothing retailer specializes in children’s clothing or sportswear, or if a plumber’s repair services were to fix a leaky toilet or a blocked sink. They typically don’t need this level of detail to process returns.

Scott says states need better visibility into what items are sold in their state for a couple of reasons. “The first is so they can provide accurate revenue forecasts to legislators interested in changing taxability laws. Estimating the revenue impact of potential changes is mandatory in most states and without better data, it’s no better than an educated guess.

"The second is that it aids in their audit selection process. States spend considerable effort trying to make their audit selection process something other than random, so they can focus where noncompliance is possible and likely. Knowing how much tax is generated from a particular product would allow a state to look at everyone selling that product to see where there are unusual sales amounts.”

How sellers sell (in store or online)

The survey showed states to have “incomplete details on online spending patterns.” Though about half the survey respondents track online sales tax revenue, many states don’t require businesses to report sales by channel and can’t easily determine what percentage of sales take place online.



This is especially true for in-state businesses, as companies with brick-and-mortar stores generally “commingle” in-store and online remittances. While it may not be necessary to get so granular to process returns if a business is taxing all sales, many respondents said it would be useful to know how many sales occur online versus in store. Maryland requires businesses to separate online sales tax remittance because the revenue is earmarked for education funding, but the state struggles to separate online transactions by in-state sellers.



Measuring online sales tax revenue from registered remote vendors may be a bit easier because there can be no in-store sales if there’s no physical store, but gaps in knowledge persist. Wisconsin tracks sales tax remittances from remote sellers and online marketplaces that registered after the Supreme Court of the United States authorized states to tax remote sales in 2018, but it doesn’t monitor collections from remote vendors registered prior to the decision.





Indeed, the survey revealed many states could not determine “the share of taxable sales transactions conducted online before and during the pandemic” due to “a lack of information.” This makes it difficult to forecast future sales tax collections and budget.