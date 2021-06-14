Pivotal sales tax ruling’s third anniversary marked by pandemic

For the most part, state and local governments have lifted restrictions on in-person sales, and business as usual has resumed. Yet the lessons of the pandemic won’t soon be forgotten. Many businesses once reliant solely on foot traffic have developed new sales channels to meet changes in demand. Restaurants expanded delivery and takeout services and took advantage of new opportunities to sell beer, wine, and cocktails to go. Brick-and-mortar retailers encouraged consumers to buy online pickup in store. Online sellers explored new ways to connect with consumers, finding them on marketplaces and social media platforms and advising them via chat.
Developing new sales channels and entering new markets brings retailers face-to-face with economic nexus laws. All states that tax remote sales via economic nexus provide an exception for the smallest sellers, but it doesn’t take much to trigger a sales tax collection obligation in most states: Depending on the economic nexus threshold, which varies by state, it can be as little as $100,000 in annual sales or 200 separate sales transactions.
And in fact, many of the people polled during Avalara’s 2021 CRUSH Virtual conference said they have new tax obligations. Although just 28% of individuals polled (48/174) introduced new online sales channels during the pandemic, 83% of respondents (205/247) said their tax obligations increased over the past year.
This growth is likely affecting their sales tax compliance. When asked, “How confident are you that you are fully compliant today?”:
- 39% said they were confident (67/173)
- 34% said they were neutral (58/173)
- 27% said they were not confident (47/173)
- One individual did not answer
This response is sobering, especially since attendees had enough awareness of tax to sign up for a conference centered on tax compliance. Fortunately, respondents see a path forward. As they grapple with new tax obligations and sales channels, more companies than not are turning to technology for help. In response to the question, “Did the pandemic prompt your company to adopt new technologies?”: 67% (109/162) said yes, while just 32% (52/162) said no.