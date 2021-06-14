Pivotal sales tax ruling’s third anniversary marked by pandemic

It’s been three years since the Supreme Court of the United States issued the game-changing decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Businesses are still learning how to manage the aftereffects of this groundbreaking event, even as they navigate the challenges of a pandemic.

Before the seminal ruling on June 21, 2018, states could require a business to register with the tax department then collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical tie to the state. Nexus — the connection that gives a state taxing authority over a business — had to be physical in nature.

The Wayfair ruling overturned the physical presence requirement, which the court found to be “unsound and incorrect.” Physical presence in a state still establishes a sales tax obligation, but now states can also require a business with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax. States can base a sales tax obligation solely on a company’s sales activity in the state, or economic nexus.

When the Wayfair decision turned one on June 21, 2019, states were still coming to terms with their newfound authority to tax remote sales. All but two states (plus Washington, D.C., and parts of Alaska) were taxing remote sales by Wayfair’s second anniversary on June 21, 2020, but many businesses remained unaware of the ruling or its possible impact on them.

On the eve of the decision’s third birthday, Florida is preparing to enforce economic nexus and Missouri is on the cusp of enacting it; but according to an informal poll conducted during Avalara’s annual CRUSH conference in May 2021, many businesses continue to struggle with compliance.