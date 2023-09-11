Online travel agencies that deal with hundreds or thousands of different jurisdictions also face an additional compliance challenge: The marketplace platform may lack the information needed to remit certain excise taxes.
Local governments usually send tax information notices to businesses located in the jurisdiction: It’s in their best interest to ensure local businesses are aware of local tax requirements. However, they may not send the same information to accommodations platforms or online travel agencies based in other states. They don’t need to go the extra mile because the onus to understand and comply with tax obligations ultimately falls on businesses.
Because a tax authority may only share tax information with the actual accommodation provider (e.g., the hotel or short-term rental owner), it can be difficult for a third-party platform like Airbnb to identify every tax obligation imposed on each property in their network. Nonetheless, they may still be held liable for all applicable taxes.
Local accommodations taxes create “significant tax compliance challenges” for businesses, according to a report by the State Tax Research Institute, “particularly in states that do not provide centralized collection and remittance of local taxes.” The report urges states and localities to reduce the burden of compliance by adopting one or more of the following strategies:
- Consolidate state and local sales and accommodations taxes into a single, statewide uniform rate
- Establish a central, state-level point of administration
- Improve the availability of information
- Improve uniformity among localities within a state
- Limit additional information reporting requirements for accommodation platforms
- Set local-level economic nexus thresholds
Setting clear tax expectations and obligations is in the best interest of businesses, localities, and states. It’s good for businesses because it helps them comply with state and local tax requirements. It’s good for state and local governments because the easier it is for businesses to comply with tax requirements, the more tax revenue state and local governments will receive.
Local and state governments from coast to coast are working to clarify the tax requirements for online travel agencies, but change takes time. And to be honest, their focus is increasing tax revenue, not making life easier for businesses.
So …