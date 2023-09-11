The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018) was a game changer for states and businesses. Prior to the Wayfair decision, a state could generally require a business to collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical presence in the state. The Wayfair ruling overturned the physical presence rule, thereby freeing states to tax remote sales (i.e., sales by businesses with no physical tie to the state) as well as in-state sales.

To be fair, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. didn’t start the tax troubles for OTAs. By 2016, two years before the Wayfair ruling, online travel agencies had been embroiled in 92 lawsuits across more than 34 states as state and local governments sought to tax OTA services.

By removing the physical presence requirement, Wayfair exacerbated tax complexity for OTAs. One question raised in several of the lawsuits was whether state and local governments could/should tax out-of-state businesses, and Wayfair gave states the green light to do so. Within a few years of the 2018 decision, every state had an economic nexus law requiring businesses with a certain level of sales activity in the state to collect and remit sales tax.

The Wayfair decision revolutionized sales tax, but it was merely the tipping point for the online travel agency industry. To a certain extent, marketplace facilitator laws have proven much more impactful.