The art of sales tax compliance for artists, writers, and artisans

Sure, Amazon delivers home electronics, clothing, and kitchen gadgets. But it also provides a marketplace for freelance artists and authors.

Self-published written works or original art may or may not be subject to sales tax — it depends on the nature of the product sold and the state where the sale occurs. Sales tax generally applies to sales of tangible books (the kind with a cover you can hold in your hands), but ebooks are exempt in some states, like California. Most states will tax a painting that can hang on a wall but may exempt an NFT design by Beeple.

Every state with a sales tax has a marketplace facilitator law requiring Amazon to collect and remit the taxes for marketplace sellers, but some states require individual marketplace sellers to register and remit returns, so you may still have sales tax obligations even if tax is remitted on your behalf. (You can learn more about this with our state-by-state guide to marketplace facilitator laws and registration requirements for marketplace sellers.)

If you sell through a smaller marketplace, you may be responsible for collecting and remitting the tax due on sales of your self-published work. In Washington state, for example, “The author does not need to collect sales tax on sales they made through a marketplace if they received confirmation from the marketplace facilitator that the facilitator will collect sales tax. The author must report this under the retailing B&O tax and the retail sales tax classifications and claim a ‘Gross Sales Collected by Facilitator’ deduction. If the author does not get confirmation from the facilitator, the author needs to collect and submit retail sales tax on book sales to Washington consumers.”

In addition, some states may require authors and artists who sell works through Amazon or another marketplace to register as small businesses. (You can learn more about small business registration requirements here.)

For artists, tangible work is generally subject to state and local sales tax. It doesn’t matter whether the work is commissioned by a buyer or created on spec — although some states are reported to require the artist to collect use tax upon the sale of a major piece, because they don’t trust buyers to do it.



Art sales are usually taxed no matter how the sale is made, whether online, in an upscale gallery, or at a flea market. The difference is that if a gallery makes a sale, it’s incumbent on the gallery to collect and remit the tax; if the artist makes the sale, it’s up to them.



Just like in the rest of the business world, there can be exceptions for sales to government agencies, sales to nonprofits, or sales of artwork intended for immediate resale. In those cases, “exempt transactions need to be carefully documented with an appropriate certificate of exemption from the state’s revenue department,” note the accountants at Lehmann Strobel.

(Managing sales tax exemptions can be challenging. You can download our Ultimate Guide to Sales Tax Exemption Certificates here.)