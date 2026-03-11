While sales tax laws vary from state to state, states take a uniform approach to the definition of sales price.

Tariffs that are passed on to the consumer — whether separately stated or included in the retail sale price — are typically subject to sales tax if the transaction is taxable. Sales tax is calculated as a percentage of a product’s total purchase price, and tariffs can’t be deducted from the selling price.

According to the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board, if the tariff costs are passed on to customers, Streamlined Sales Tax states consider tariff costs to be part of the sales price; tariff costs are therefore subject to the same sales and use tax as the imported product whether listed as a line item on the invoice/receipt or billed separately to the customer. If the importer doesn’t collect sales or use tax, the customer is responsible for reporting use tax on the sales price, which includes the tariff the importer billed.

However, if the consumer is the importer responsible for paying the tariff to the customs authority, the product sales price does not include the tariff, and the tariff is not subject to sales or use tax. “The importer doesn’t owe use tax on items purchased for their own use because the purchase of the goods is a different transaction from the payment of the tariff,” explains Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. The purchaser pays the tariff to US customs and doesn’t owe use tax on the amount of the tariff to the state.

As the Illinois Department of Revenue wrote in a general interest letter dated April 7, 2025, “the identity of the person legally responsible for paying the tariff under federal law is the critical factor in determining whether sales or use tax applies to the amount of the tariff.”

California and Washington have also published guidance related to sales tax on tariffs.

“Managing tariffs and sales tax complicates the life of every business,” Peterson observes. “But even the most sophisticated business struggles when tariffs change as often as they have recently.”