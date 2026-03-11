Tariffs are taxes on imported goods. Tariffs are often a percentage of the value of goods but can also be a fixed fee per item.
Governments generally impose tariffs to exert political pressure, protect domestic industries, and/or raise revenue. Tariffs can be imposed broadly on virtually all imported goods, but it’s more common for tariffs to be applied to specific products. Countries often respond to new tariffs by setting new tariffs of their own.
The country or jurisdiction that benefits from a tariff depends on the tariff and who you ask. Governments benefit from the tax revenue. Domestic industries can also benefit from tariffs, provided tariffs don’t increase their costs.
Many economists believe that tariffs slow economic growth by disrupting trade and increasing consumer prices.
A 245% tariff applied to select Chinese imports for a time in 2025. Otherwise, the average tariff rate reached 60% under the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930.
HS codes are the six-digit import/export codes assigned to every product shipped internationally. Tariff rates are based on HS codes.
Every country adds additional digits to the HS code to identify goods entering that country. The U.S. uses Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes (HTS codes) or Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States codes (HTSUS codes).