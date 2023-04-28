What ecommerce platforms do (and don’t do) for sellers

If selling online helped many small businesses survive the worst of the pandemic, today it helps them drive growth. While the exponential expansion ecommerce experienced in 2020 and 2021 may have slowed, the overall upward trend of ecommerce continues. Online retail sales surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever in 2022.

It’s easy to see why. Websites can be seen by people living down the street, across the country, and around the globe. Selling online allows businesses to engage with consumers scrolling social media platforms or exploring virtual worlds. Ecommerce can even offer insights into customer buying habits and other trends.



All good things.



But growth usually comes at a cost. The more sales you make in new markets, the more likely you are to establish new tax obligations. Continued success depends, in part, on collecting, remitting, and filing all taxes owed.



So, can your ecommerce platform help you handle sales tax?



The answer is: It depends. There are thousands of ecommerce platforms on the market, and each has different features. Some cover certain sales tax requirements automatically, some don’t, and many will manage aspects of sales tax compliance as an add-on.



In this article, we’ll address:

Read on to gain a better understanding of what ecommerce platforms will and won’t do for your business.

