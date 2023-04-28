What ecommerce platforms do (and don’t do) for sellers

Ecommerce platforms like Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, etc., enable businesses to sell online through their own webstore. The merchant controls the look and feel of the website, as well as its form and function. It’s up to the merchant to build and maintain the website (or pay to have it built and maintained).
Online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, etc., essentially function as an ecommerce platform for their third-party sellers. Yet the marketplace — not the individual third-party sellers — builds, maintains, and controls the look, feel, and function of the website.
Just about anyone can sell through an online marketplace with minimal effort because it doesn’t require setting up or maintaining a separate ecommerce store. Establishing your own ecommerce store is a bigger lift.
One of the first decisions a business needs to make after determining to sell goods or services online is whether to sell through a marketplace, directly to consumers, or both. That decision will influence the type of ecommerce platform needed. If you plan to make direct sales through your website as well as third–party sales on a marketplace, you’ll want an app that integrates with your marketplace the way Avalara integrates with Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and many other marketplaces.