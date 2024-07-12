What makes filing a personal property tax return so complicated?

Property tax isn’t just for businesses that own real estate. Suppose your business owns enough valuable personal property like machinery, equipment, or technology assets; personal property tax obligations can kick in depending upon your business’s location and your business’s jurisdiction(s).

Much like real property, business personal property taxes can be assessed (in certain states) based on the presumed value of company assets. Companies are responsible for maintaining an accurate inventory of all qualifying personal property.

But it isn’t just managing company assets that complicates personal property tax. Filing returns can be enough to make any finance professional’s head spin. So, let’s look at what the challenges are and how to simplify the process of filing personal property tax returns: