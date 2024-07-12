What makes filing a personal property tax return so complicated?

When your company has business personal property tax obligations, you must maintain an accurate record of all qualifying property. Property appreciation, or depreciation and inflation, can cause fluctuations in property values from year to year.

And, of course, it isn’t a straightforward calculation. For instance, the value of your employees’ computers will likely depreciate more rapidly than manufacturing or farming equipment. The value of certain assets, like artwork or collectibles, may increase in value. Inflation can affect different types of property differently.

The assessor will assign a value for real property assets based on what they can see and measure. Typically, the assessor doesn’t have knowledge of your business’s personal property and therefore requires you to complete a form to categorize each asset, report its cost, and determine its age and useful life. Property categorization is crucial as it determines whether it’s taxable or nontaxable. Essentially, you’re giving the assessor enough information to assign a value to the asset; thus, you must prepare your return adequately to avoid over- or underpaying taxes.

Paying too much is a disadvantage for your bottom line. However, underpaying your tax obligations can open you up to even more financial risk in the event of an audit. You’d be responsible for unpaid taxes and may be subject to late fees and penalties.