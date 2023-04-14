There are several options for businesses that haven’t been collecting and remitting sales tax as they should. Below are five potential scenarios to consider as you determine your next move. While we hope you find them helpful, they’re not a substitute for tax advice.



Option 1: File back taxes

Option 2: Enter into a Voluntary Disclosure Agreement (VDA) with the state

Option 3: Hold out for a tax amnesty program

Option 4: Ignore past liability and register anyway

Option 5: Do nothing

Option 1: File back taxes

If you owe taxes for a prior tax period and haven’t paid them, your eventual returns and payment will be delinquent, and penalties and interest charges will likely apply. Businesses whose past exposure is quite small may be able to simply back file those returns and pay the associated penalties, fines, and fees. They can also request relief from penalties, interest, and fees (see this California Request for Relief form as an example). With a valid reason, state tax authorities may waive associated penalties.

Consulting with a tax professional before filing back returns is always recommended. And remember, before you can file a return or make a payment, you must first register with the state (i.e., obtain a sales tax permit).

Option 2: Enter into a VDA with the state

Most states offer voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) programs to encourage nonregistered businesses to self-identify and pay the taxes they owe. Among other benefits, a VDA can limit the look-back period (the amount of time a tax authority can assess overdue taxes) and reduce or waive late filing or late payment penalties for participating businesses. Because of this, VDAs are typically recommended when exposure in a state is high.

Businesses considering a VDA may be able to take the first step anonymously. According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), “Applicants may obtain a written opinion as to whether the CDTFA would approve a voluntary disclosure request based on circumstances presented anonymously.” However, the Washington Department of Revenue encourages businesses to disclose their identity upfront and reminds, “Your application for voluntary disclosure cannot be approved until the identity of the business is disclosed.

There are many benefits to participating in a VDA. However, businesses shouldn’t initiate the process in any state without first consulting with a tax advisor.

Option 3: Hold out for a tax amnesty program

States may periodically offer temporary tax amnesty programs to encourage taxpayers with outstanding tax liability to come forward and pay the taxes they owe. The problem is, states aren’t required to offer them, and there’s no guarantee they will.

Tax amnesty programs are usually created by state legislatures, and consequently their details vary by state: They may be open to both registered and unregistered businesses or apply only to taxpayers already registered with the tax authority; they may apply to all taxes or merely some; they may waive penalties or simply reduce them. And so forth. For example, in early 2021, Pennsylvania offered limited amnesty for unregistered remote sellers with inventory in the commonwealth.

Option 4: Ignore past liability and register anyway

If you develop a tax collection obligation, it’s in your best interest to comply with it. Yet if you have prior exposure in a jurisdiction, you may put yourself at risk if you simply register without acknowledging your history in the state.

Sales tax registration forms ask businesses to provide the nexus start date in a variety of ways. Businesses are required to fill out such forms completely and honestly — misrepresenting or concealing past nexus with a state can lead to civil and criminal penalties and potential personal liability.

If you suspect you have past liability in a state — and even if you don’t — it’s always advisable to consult with a tax advisor before registering in new jurisdictions.

Option 5: Do nothing

Ignoring both past liability and new obligations to collect and remit sales tax is risky.

Now that they have the authority to tax remote sales, some states are actively seeking non-compliant businesses. For example, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania are using data mining “to find out-of-state sellers that either aren’t aware they owe tax or are shirking collection and remittance.”

It may take states a long time to find you, but there’s a good chance they will find you eventually. If they do, and if you have a history of doing business in the state without collecting and remitting the taxes you owe, you could end up with a mighty big tax bill (plus applicable penalties and interest). In that case, you’ll likely have to pay, out of pocket, the sales tax you could have collected from your customers. It’s extremely hard to obtain sales tax from past transactions.