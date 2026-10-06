E-invoicing is mandatory in France for B2G transactions, requiring suppliers of goods and services to the French public sector to comply with European Directive 2014/55/EU. These suppliers are required to submit electronic invoices in a specific format through Chorus Pro — the centralised French central platform for B2G e-invoicing.

Businesses must apply for digital access to Chorus Pro. They will then be able to upload their sales invoices in one of the following ways:

Manual entry PDF or XML invoice uploading EDI or API connection

Once submitted and verified by Chorus Pro, invoices are forwarded to the customers. Only at this point do they become legal VAT invoices, due for payment and with the right to VAT credit for the customer.