How to test e-invoicing for France’s 2026–2027 mandate

Uploading a sample file to a test portal and getting a green checkmark feels great, but it’s rarely enough to guarantee compliance. Invoices exchanged under the France e-invoicing mandate can clear basic syntax checks while still failing on tax logic, missing required directory details, or creating reconciliation errors in electronic reporting returns. France’s e-invoicing reform is now in effect. With mandatory invoice reception live for all businesses operating in France and large and medium-sized businesses already required to issue e-invoices, testing remains an ongoing priority. For companies already live, continuous testing helps resolve production rejections and validate system updates. For businesses preparing for the 1 September 2027 issuance deadline, the technical requirements — format validation, directory lookups, ERP data mapping, and platform connectivity — are identical. Preparing business systems requires a structured, diagnostic testing approach. Instead of getting bogged down in regulatory theory, finance, IT, and tax teams need end-to-end France electronic invoice testing to validate data mappings, format compatibility, and real-world exception handling well before their applicable go-live date. Evaluating software providers during procurement is an important first step, but what matters next is testing internal ERP, billing setups, and platform integrations to ensure smooth production operations.

Key takeaways

A correctly formatted file is not enough: Passing a file-structure check is only the first step. Tax calculation rules, recipient delivery, invoice status tracking, and accounting reconciliation must all be tested separately.

Passing a file-structure check is only the first step. Tax calculation rules, recipient delivery, invoice status tracking, and accounting reconciliation must all be tested separately. Relevant across all waves: Inbound reception workflows are now live for all businesses operating in France, while the exact same format and connectivity testing applies to businesses preparing for mandatory issuance in September 2027.

Inbound reception workflows are now live for all businesses operating in France, while the exact same format and connectivity testing applies to businesses preparing for mandatory issuance in September 2027. Build realistic test data: Create a representative test dataset covering standard B2B invoices, corrective credit notes, advance deposits, and cross-border transactions before connecting to live platforms.

Create a representative test dataset covering standard B2B invoices, corrective credit notes, advance deposits, and cross-border transactions before connecting to live platforms. Test the negative paths: Intentionally passing flawed data through systems ensures validation rules catch errors before invoices leave the internal network.

Intentionally passing flawed data through systems ensures validation rules catch errors before invoices leave the internal network. Retain audit evidence: Document test runs, error resolution traces, and formal cross-functional sign-offs to support the final go-live gate.

Why technical testing uncovers production risks

In a live production environment, a rejected invoice is more than a minor IT glitch. It halts payment processing, strains customer relationships, and creates compliance liabilities. Thorough e-invoicing testing helps teams identify and resolve common failure points before real transactions are affected. Many teams discover that customer and supplier master records lack valid French business identifiers — such as a 9-digit SIREN (which identifies the legal entity) or a 14-digit SIRET (which identifies a specific branch or establishment) — along with the buyer VAT numbers needed for automated directory lookups. Others find discrepancies between ERP accounting entries, tax engine determinations, and the structured tax category codes required on the electronic document. Format mismatches, such as schema validation errors or missing mandatory fields, can also cause immediate rejections. In addition, internal systems often struggle to receive status updates that arrive later in the process, leaving finance teams blind to whether an invoice was accepted, refused, or paid. Many enterprise e-invoicing strategies fail because organisations treat the reform as a basic file export rather than addressing underlying master data and integration dependencies.

Validating invoice formats: Factur-X, UBL, and CII

The official DGFiP technical specifications define three core structured formats that businesses can use to exchange e-invoices across accredited platforms. Comprehensive invoice format validation must verify both technical file structures and semantic business accuracy.

Format checks

Factur-X validation: Ensure the XML metadata profile is properly embedded inside the PDF/A-3 container and verify that every figure on the human-readable PDF matches the structured XML data underneath.

Ensure the XML metadata profile is properly embedded inside the PDF/A-3 container and verify that every figure on the human-readable PDF matches the structured XML data underneath. UBL invoice testing: Validate invoice XML instances against the Universal Business Language 2.1 schema and European standard EN 16931 business rules.

Validate invoice XML instances against the Universal Business Language 2.1 schema and European standard EN 16931 business rules. CII invoice testing: Verify UN/CEFACT Cross-Industry Invoice XML structures against national codelists and validation rules.

Semantic and field accuracy

Checking file schemas confirms that a document is technically readable, but semantic validation ensures the data makes business sense. Teams should confirm that supplier and customer identification numbers are mapped correctly, mandatory invoice mentions and exemption references are present, and line-item net totals, tax rates, and header sums reconcile without rounding discrepancies.

Testing ERP data mapping and negative scenarios

Before connecting systems to external platforms, validate data mappings directly within ERP and billing engines. Rather than relying only on straightforward test cases, testing plans should deliberately test negative scenarios. Passing intentionally flawed data through workflows verifies that validation rules catch problems before files leave the network. Test what happens when mandatory fields are omitted, invalid buyer numbers are entered, tax rates conflict, or duplicate invoices are generated. Test scenarios should reflect everyday business complexities: Standard domestic sales of goods and services across multiple VAT rates.

Partial and full corrective credit notes linked directly to original invoices.

Down payments, deposit invoices, and final settlement balances.

Cross-border transactions and domestic B2C sales that trigger electronic reporting requirements.

Platform connectivity, sandbox execution, and life cycle statuses

Once internal formats and tax rules are validated, test connections with an authorised intermediary platform. Under France’s decentralised model, businesses cannot send electronic invoices directly to one another. Instead, they must exchange structured files through approved platforms (previously known as PDPs) — accredited private service providers certified by the French tax authorities to securely route invoices between trading partners and submit tax data to the government. You can check accredited providers on the approved platform directory. These approved platforms connect directly with France’s central public invoicing portal, the PPF (Portail Public de Facturation), which maintains the national business directory and centralises tax reporting data for the government. Using an e-invoicing sandbox lets teams rehearse end-to-end workflows safely. Test outbound API authentication, token refreshes, document transmissions, and delivery receipts. On the inbound side, practise receiving supplier invoices, matching them against purchase orders, and routing them into accounts payable. As part of PPF and approved platform testing, confirm that directory lookups resolve correctly against the central registry and that cross-platform exchange flows smoothly between different service providers. Tracking invoice life cycle statuses is equally important. Systems need to receive and process updates as invoices move from submitted to received, approved, rejected, or disputed. Ensuring that these updates flow automatically back into ERP dashboards keeps operational teams fully informed.

The France e-invoicing testing checklist

Use this practical checklist to guide testing stages, define expected results, and track testing documentation across teams. Test domain Diagnostic test scenario Expected result Evidence to retain Primary owner Scope and routing Classify domestic B2B, B2C, B2G, and cross-border transactions Correct routing between e-invoicing, e-reporting, and public platforms Scope matrix and classification log Tax/Finance Master data Validate customer and supplier business numbers and VAT IDs Recipient resolved in directory without manual intervention Master data validation report Finance/Data management Format validation Run Factur-X, UBL, and CII format and schema validation Zero schema errors or business rule rejections Validator report logs IT/Integration Data mapping Map source ERP fields to national structured elements All mandatory fields populated accurately from source data Source-to-target mapping matrix IT/Business analyst Tax determination Test standard, reduced, exempt, and reverse-charge VAT rules Line and header tax amounts match ERP postings exactly Tax reconciliation report Tax Platform connectivity Submit outbound invoices using the platform test sandbox Successful API authentication and transmission receipt API request and response logs IT Interoperability Send invoices to recipients on different approved platforms Document delivered with end-to-end transaction trace Interoperability test log Platform provider/IT Inbound processing Ingest incoming supplier invoices in supported formats Automatic PO matching and approval routing in AP AP intake logs Accounts payable Status messaging Simulate invoice approvals, rejections, and dispute notices ERP ledger statuses update automatically in real time Status webhook log Finance/IT E-reporting Submit aggregated B2C and cross-border transaction data Reporting files validated, formatted, and accepted Submission acknowledgment Tax/Compliance Negative testing Submit payloads with missing data or invalid tax codes Controlled rejection with clear, actionable error messages Error handling log IT/QA Archiving and audit Retrieve archived invoices and associated status logs Tamper-evident XML and readable copies retrieved quickly Archive retrieval test record Legal/Compliance Go-live sign-off Review resolved defects against agreed exit criteria Formal sign-off across tax, finance, and IT leaders Signed readiness record Program sponsor

Establishing testing as an ongoing compliance control

Preproduction testing is not a one-time task. Ongoing ERP upgrades, tax engine configuration updates, and future specification revisions from tax authorities require regular regression testing. Accounting and IT teams must align their testing milestones with the phased France mandate rollout schedule to ensure every operating entity meets its mandatory reception and issuance dates. Establishing reusable test datasets, maintaining standardised invoice samples, and defining clear exception workflows allows organisations to maintain continuous compliance as business requirements and software systems evolve.

How Avalara can help

Managing invoice format transformations, platform integrations, and real-time reporting across multiple systems can quickly become complex and resource-intensive. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting automatically converts invoice data into compliant Factur-X, UBL, and CII formats, validates French tax rules, and manages seamless connectivity with accredited platforms. By automating validation and life cycle tracking, Avalara helps your team streamline preproduction testing, reduce administrative overhead, and maintain continuous compliance across France and international jurisdictions.

FAQ

Can we test e-invoicing without connecting to an approved platform?

You can validate internal data mappings, tax calculation logic, and file schema compliance within your own ERP or test tools. However, complete end-to-end testing, including directory lookups, platform routing, and life cycle status tracking, requires connecting to an authorised platform’s test sandbox.

What is the difference between schema validation and business rule validation?

Schema validation checks that an invoice file is structured correctly according to technical XML definitions. Business rule validation goes further by verifying that the data complies with legal and commercial requirements, such as matching tax rates to specific transaction types or ensuring required legal mentions are present.

How should we test e-reporting transactions alongside standard e-invoices?

E-reporting covers transactions outside domestic B2B e-invoicing, such as cross-border sales and B2C transactions. Your testing should verify that your systems correctly identify these flows, aggregate the required transaction and payment data at the correct reporting intervals, and transmit compliant reporting files.

Why is life cycle status testing important for finance teams?