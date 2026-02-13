In certain situations, the customer may be entitled to a sales tax exemption. Rules can vary considerably from state to state, as the following examples illustrate.
Not-for-profit organizations aren’t necessarily sales tax exempt in New York, but they may apply to obtain tax-exempt status. Once an organization has received its exempt organization certificate, it can purchase tangible personal property and services tax free. The buyer must give the seller a properly completed Exempt Purchase Certificate (Form ST-119.1) at the time of sale. (More on exemption certificates in a bit.)
Florida grants select nonprofits certain sales and use tax exemptions. To name just a few: charitable organizations with 501(c)(3) status may make exempt purchases of items or services used in carrying out customary nonprofit activities; state or federally chartered credit unions may make certain purchases without paying sales tax; and the Florida Retired Educators Association may purchase office supplies and equipment tax free.
In Colorado, entities organized and operated exclusively for charitable, educational, religious, or scientific purposes can apply for tax-exempt status. If granted, they’ll receive a Certificate of Exemption from the Colorado Department of Revenue, which authorizes them to purchase items and services without state or state-administered sales tax. Self-administered local tax may apply in some jurisdictions because Colorado is a home-rule state.
We cannot overemphasize that specific requirements vary depending on the state, the type of business, and the transaction itself. Thus, sales to a nonprofit organization are typically subject to Arizona TPT unless the nonprofit is a qualified hospital or health care organization. And North Dakota specifically exempts purchases by government entities, but it doesn’t exempt charitable, nonprofit, or religious organizations.