Most states allow certain types of businesses to make certain sales tax free. “Certain” because such exemptions are highly situational.

For example, occasional or isolated sales tend to be exempt in most states, but not all states (Colorado has a sales tax return for occasional sales). The definition of “occasional sale” varies by state but generally, an occasional sale is when the seller doesn’t usually make retail sales. Garage sales come to mind.

Here are some other examples of when a seller may be able to make tax-free sales of ordinarily taxable goods.

Arizona law provides a general transaction privilege tax (TPT) exemption for retail sales made by a nonprofit charitable organization granted section 501(c)(3) status by the IRS. (TPT is Arizona’s version of a sales tax.) Some other nonprofit organizations can also make exempt retail sales in Arizona under certain circumstances.

In Texas, exempt organizations and other nonprofits must obtain a sales tax permit and collect and remit sales tax when selling taxable goods unless they 1) sell taxable items during qualified tax-free fundraisers, 2) sell only nontaxable items, or 3) raise funds only by using a for-profit entity to sell taxable items.

Specified sales made by some exempt organizations are exempt from sales tax in New York too, but other sales made by these sellers are taxable. Rules governing taxable sales often depend on the type of organization making the sale — there are different rules for charitable and educational organizations, government organizations, nonprofits, not-for-profit corporations, religious organizations, and so forth.