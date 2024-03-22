What is a marketplace? Will my online marketplace handle sales tax for me?

An online marketplace is a website where multiple sellers can ply their wares. It’s the virtual equivalent of a physical marketplace — like Istanbul’s legendary Grand Bazaar or Seattle’s Pike Place Market (home of the fish that fly).

If selling through a physical or online marketplace puts individual sellers in close contact with competitors, it also places them in the literal or virtual path of more consumers. Being part of a marketplace can also boost a retailer’s credibility.



Approximately 80% of consumers report being “very or extremely” satisfied when shopping from an online marketplace, according to a recent survey of over 3,500 U.S. consumers by Adobe and PYMNTS Intelligence. Fewer consumers expressed quite the same level of satisfaction when shopping from retailer sites or brand websites. Marketplace shoppers were particularly pleased with the broad variety of products, fast delivery, and free shipping offered by these platforms.



A survey by marketplace technology provider Mirakl achieved similar results. Among the 9,000 respondents from nine countries, better prices, product selection, delivery options, and overall shopping experiences were the main reasons they preferred to shop from ecommerce sites that sell goods from many brands or retailers.



Yet marketplace selling can also affect a retailer’s sales tax obligations because of marketplace facilitator laws. This post will help you understand how by answering the following questions: