Making sense of digital services taxes

GST is a broad consumption tax. If you sell electronic or digital goods or services into Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, or Singapore, you may be subject to goods and services taxes in these countries.

GST registration requirements for digital services tax vary by country. For example:

Australia GST applies to sales made by businesses outside Australia to Australian consumers who purchase a variety of digital products and digital services, including online dating services, website design or publishing services, and webinars or distance learning courses. For digital services tax purposes, a nonresident vendor must register for GST in Australia if “carrying on a business or enterprise” and their GST turnover from sales into Australia equals or exceeds AUD$75,000.

New Zealand GST applies to apps, electronic learning (including webinars); legal, accounting, insurance, or consultancy services; software; and subscriptions to online journals. Inland Revenue explains, “Overseas businesses that supply remote services need to register for GST when their total supplies of goods and services to New Zealand consumers either were NZD$60,000 or more in the last 12 months, or will exceed NZD$60,000 or more in the next 12 months.

Singapore GST applies to gaming services, online software and storage, and streaming media. Starting January 1, 2023, GST will apply to all remote services, including downloadable digital content, software programs, and subscription-based media, purchased by consumers in Singapore from GST-registered overseas service providers. Where digital services tax is concerned, overseas digital service providers are required to register if they have an annual global turnover of more than SGD$1 million and sell more than SGD$100,000 worth of digital services to customers in Singapore in a 12-month period.

Canada began taxing cross-border sales of certain digital products and services on July 1, 2021: Nonresident vendors whose annual sales of qualifying taxable goods in Canada exceed CAD$30,000 must register for Canada GST and HST (harmonized sales tax). Resident and nonresident distribution platform operators whose qualifying sales into Canada exceed the threshold are also liable for the tax. Additional local tax requirements apply in some provinces. This blog post provides more details.