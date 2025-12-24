Indian GST rates

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
28%
|
Higher
|
Consumer durables; air conditioning; automobiles; cement; chocolate; accommodation exceeding INR 7,500
|
18%
|
Standard
|
Telephony; banking; insurance; accommodation between INR 2,500 and INR 7,499 per night; restaurants with an alcohol licence; entrance to cultural and entertainment events; capital goods; heavily processed foods; cinema tickets; TVs; video cameras; games consoles; frozen vegetables; and engine parts
|
12%
|
Standard
|
Restaurants (non-air conditioned); business class air travel; construction; intellectual property; temporary transfers; dried fruit; confectionery; frozen meat; other foodstuffs; mobile phones; accommodation between INR 1,000 and INR 2,499 per night
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Privately provided transport including car-sharing; advertising; sugar; tea and coffee; cooking oil; medicine; battery-operated car services
|
0%
|
Reduced
|
Basic foods, including: fish, meat, dairy, vegetables, bread, salt; postal services; books and newspapers; accommodation below INR999 per night
