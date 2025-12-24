Indian GST returns

|
GSTR-1
|
Sales 10th of the month following reporting month
|
GSTR-2
|
Purchases 15th of the month following reporting month
|
GSTR-3
|
Reconciled Sales and Purchases, and tax due 20th of the month following reporting month
|
GSTR-4
|
Composite suppliers 18th of the month following reporting quarter
|
GSTR-5
|
Non-resident taxable persons, sales and purchases 20th of the month following reporting month
|
GSTR-8
|
e-Commerce sales 10th of the month following reporting month
|
GSTR-9
|
Annual GST return 31st December of following year
