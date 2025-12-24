Indian e-invoices

Electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) was introduced in India by the GST Council after the adoption of GST — an indirect tax in India applied to the exchange of goods and services. E-invoicing was implemented in October 2020 for taxpayers with a turnover exceeding INR 500 crore. Since then, the threshold has been amended numerous times to extend e-invoicing liabilities to more and more businesses in a staggered approach:

January 2021: INR 100 crore

April 2021: INR 50 crore–INR 100 crore

April 2022: INR 20 crore

October 2022: INR 10 crore

August 2023: INR 5 crore

The objective of the Indian government is to prevent invoice fraud and gain visibility into transactional data. Businesses will also be better equipped to synchronise their sales data and simplify input tax credit claims, ultimately contributing to a broader GST base and greater transparency in the taxation system.

E-invoicing can also help to facilitate transaction standardisation, reducing disputes among transacting parties. This can in turn improve payment cycles and overall business efficiency.