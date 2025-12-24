Indian e-invoices

Businesses operating in India must first raise an invoice. Credit and debit notes must also be processed through the system. The invoice is based on an agreed schema.
Export invoices are included within the new schema.
The e-invoice format in India is based on the Pan-European Public Procurement Online (PEPPOL) standard/Universal Business Language, and adapted for the Indian market and consumers. PEPPOL enables trading partners to exchange standards-based electronic documents over the PEPPOL network (based on a 4-corner model). These documents include e-Orders, e-Advance Shipping Notes, e-Invoices, e-Catalogues, Message Level Responses, etc.
The use of PEPPOL is governed by a multilateral agreement structure owned and maintained by OpenPEPPOL.