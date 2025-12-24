Get started
Indian GST invoices

All taxable transactions require fully compliant GST invoices.

Contents of GST invoices

GST invoices must include the following details, and should be retained for at least 6 years.


  • Supplier details and GST number
  • Supplier digital signature
  • Invoice number and date
  • Customer details and GST number
  • Details of taxable goods (including HSN code) or/and services
  • Quantity of goods
  • Delivery state
  • Net cost of the supplies
  • Details of any discounts
  • GST rate(s) applied by CGST, SGST and IGST

Issuing an invoice

The time to issue the invoice is as follows:


  • For goods, at the movement of goods, or when they are made available to the customer
  • When goods are sold on approval
  • For services, within 30 days of the supply
  • In the case of continuous supply, at the time of supply or within 30 days of payment if the time of supply cannot be determined

Credit notes

Credit notes should contain the same information as the original invoice, with a clear indication of the credit. There is a time limit for issuing credit notes: 30th September of the year following the issuance of the original invoice.
