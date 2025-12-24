Indian GST invoices

All taxable transactions require fully compliant GST invoices.
Contents of GST invoices
GST invoices must include the following details, and should be retained for at least 6 years.
Supplier details and GST number
Supplier digital signature
Invoice number and date
Customer details and GST number
Details of taxable goods (including HSN code) or/and services
Quantity of goods
Delivery state
Net cost of the supplies
Details of any discounts
GST rate(s) applied by CGST, SGST and IGST
Issuing an invoice
The time to issue the invoice is as follows:
For goods, at the movement of goods, or when they are made available to the customer
When goods are sold on approval
For services, within 30 days of the supply
In the case of continuous supply, at the time of supply or within 30 days of payment if the time of supply cannot be determined
Credit notes
Credit notes should contain the same information as the original invoice, with a clear indication of the credit. There is a time limit for issuing credit notes: 30th September of the year following the issuance of the original invoice.