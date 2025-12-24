Indian GST registration

Registration applications are made online via Goods and Services Tax Network portal. The steps and information required are as follows:
- Form GST Reg-01 is completed which includes the tax payer’s contact details, place of establishment and Permanent Account Number (PAN)
- Evidence of tax payer’s status e.g. Memorandum of Association, Certificate of Incorporation
- List of signatories for business
- Additional documentation supporting the application may be requested, via the portal
Valid registrations should be granted within 3 working days of the application. Applications may be backdated by 30 days.