Japanese VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
10%
|
Standard
|
Most goods and services; dining out and restaurant meals; alcoholic beverages; digital and electronically supplied services supplied by foreign B2C providers
|
8%
|
Reduced
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages purchased for consumption away from the point of sale (excluding alcohol and dining in); newspaper subscriptions meeting criteria (published at least twice weekly under a subscription contract)
|
0%
|
Zero-rated
|
Exports of goods; services and intangibles supplied to nonresidents and consumed outside Japan; international transportation; related cross-border supplies
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