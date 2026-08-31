Japanese VAT rates and VAT compliance

A consumption tax registration is required for businesses carrying out taxable activities in Japan, subject to the registration thresholds and exceptions described below.

Japanese-established businesses must register once taxable sales in the base period (the fiscal year ending two full years before the current year) exceed ¥10 million. Below this threshold, registration is not mandatory unless the capital-based exception (stated capital at or above ¥10 million), the large shareholder rule, or the specified period test applies. Businesses below the ¥10 million threshold may register voluntarily for a minimum of two fiscal years to access input tax credits.

Non-established (foreign) businesses supplying B2C digital services to consumers in Japan must register directly with the NTA, or comply through the platform taxation regime (see below) if their services are facilitated by a designated platform operator. For B2B digital services, the reverse-charge mechanism applies and the Japanese business customer accounts for the consumption tax. Foreign businesses making physical supplies in Japan, importing goods, or holding domestic inventory must generally establish a Japanese legal entity through which registration is obtained.

Foreign suppliers of digital services to Japanese consumers must generally register and account for consumption tax at the standard 10% rate from the point at which taxable sales in the base period exceed ¥10 million.

Get more information on consumption tax registration in Japan.