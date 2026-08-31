Japanese VAT returns

The frequency of consumption tax return filings in Japan depends primarily on the business’s tax liability for the prior fiscal year rather than on revenue alone. Japan’s default taxable period is the full fiscal year, with interim payment obligations imposed on businesses whose prior-year liability exceeds certain thresholds.

Annual filing is the standard for most businesses. The final consumption tax return covering the full fiscal year is due within two months of the fiscal year-end . For example, a business with a 31 March fiscal year-end must file its annual consumption tax return by 31 May.

Quarterly interim payments are required where the prior fiscal year’s consumption tax liability exceeded approximately ¥4.8 million but was less than approximately ¥48 million. Interim payments are due within two months of the end of each three-month interim period.

Monthly interim payments are required where the prior fiscal year’s consumption tax liability exceeded approximately ¥48 million. Monthly interim payments are due by the last day of the month following each one-month period.

Businesses may elect to shorten their taxable period to quarterly or monthly rather than annual, voluntarily adopting more frequent filing and payment cycles. This election is commonly made by export-oriented businesses expecting persistent refund positions, as more frequent filings accelerate refund recovery.

Nil returns are not required where no taxable activity took place during the period, but interim payment obligations continue based on prior-year liability regardless of current-period trading.

The NTA assigns the filing and payment frequency based on the business’s prior-year consumption tax liability and advises the business of any changes.