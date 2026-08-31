Japanese VAT returns

Input tax credits may be claimed by registered consumption tax businesses against the consumption tax collected on their sales, reducing the net amount payable to the NTA. Since October 2023, the Qualified Invoice System (QIS) has made the possession of a qualified invoice from a registered supplier a prerequisite for claiming input tax credits. Deductible input tax includes:
- Goods and services purchased from registered qualified invoice issuers for use in taxable business activities, supported by a qualified invoice showing the supplier’s T-number, applicable tax rates, and tax amounts by rate
- Import consumption tax paid at customs clearance on goods used in taxable activities, supported by the relevant customs import declaration
- Consumption tax paid on capital assets, fixed assets, and business equipment used in taxable activities
- Overhead costs, professional services, and general business expenses related to taxable activities, supported by qualified invoices
- Proportional credits for expenses used in both taxable and exempt activities, calculated under either the itemised method (allocating input tax directly to taxable, exempt, or common expenses) or the proportional method (applying the ratio of taxable sales to total sales)
Input tax credits from purchases made from unregistered suppliers (those without a T-number) are subject to the following transitional rules:
- October 2023–September 2026: 80% of the applicable input tax may be credited
- October 2026–September 2029: 50% of the applicable input tax may be credited
- October 2029 onwards: No credit available for purchases from unregistered suppliers
Input tax is not creditable on:
- Goods and services used for non-taxable (exempt) activities — such as residential rent, medical services, financial transactions, and land sales — or for personal consumption
- Entertainment expenses exceeding the deductible limits under applicable rules
- Purchases for which no qualified invoice (or qualifying equivalent) is held and no applicable exemption applies
The Simplified Tax System (簡易課税制度) is available to businesses with base period taxable sales of ¥50 million or less. Under this system, input tax is not tracked individually; instead, a deemed purchase credit rate is applied to output tax, ranging from 40% (financial and insurance businesses) to 90% (wholesale businesses), depending on the industry classification. This system significantly reduces administrative burden but is not available to nonresident businesses without a permanent establishment in Japan.
Businesses with taxable sales constituting 95% or more of total sales and base period taxable sales of ¥500 million or less may claim full input tax credits without apportionment.