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Japanese VAT returns

Once registered for consumption tax (JCT) in Japan, businesses must declare all taxable transactions and remit any consumption tax due to the National Tax Agency (NTA) or the relevant district tax office.

How often are Japanese consumption tax returns required?

The frequency of consumption tax return filings in Japan depends primarily on the business’s tax liability for the prior fiscal year rather than on revenue alone. Japan’s default taxable period is the full fiscal year, with interim payment obligations imposed on businesses whose prior-year liability exceeds certain thresholds.

 

  • Annual filing is the standard for most businesses. The final consumption tax return covering the full fiscal year is due within two months of the fiscal year-end. For example, a business with a 31 March fiscal year-end must file its annual consumption tax return by 31 May.
  • Quarterly interim payments are required where the prior fiscal year’s consumption tax liability exceeded approximately ¥4.8 million but was less than approximately ¥48 million. Interim payments are due within two months of the end of each three-month interim period.
  • Monthly interim payments are required where the prior fiscal year’s consumption tax liability exceeded approximately ¥48 million. Monthly interim payments are due by the last day of the month following each one-month period.

 

Businesses may elect to shorten their taxable period to quarterly or monthly rather than annual, voluntarily adopting more frequent filing and payment cycles. This election is commonly made by export-oriented businesses expecting persistent refund positions, as more frequent filings accelerate refund recovery.

 

Nil returns are not required where no taxable activity took place during the period, but interim payment obligations continue based on prior-year liability regardless of current-period trading.

 

The NTA assigns the filing and payment frequency based on the business’s prior-year consumption tax liability and advises the business of any changes.

Japanese consumption tax returns deadline

The final consumption tax return and any payment due must be submitted within two months of the end of the taxable period — the same deadline as the corporate income tax return for most corporations. For sole proprietors, whose taxable period is the calendar year, the consumption tax return and payment are due by 31 March of the following year.

 

Where the NTA grants a one-month filing extension for corporate income tax, the same extension is available for the consumption tax return. However, any tax due must still be paid by the original two-month deadline even where a filing extension is granted — the extension applies to the filing only, not the payment. Interest accrues on the unpaid balance from the original deadline at approximately 2.4% per annum for the first two months, rising to approximately 8.7% per annum thereafter.

 

Interim payment deadlines follow the same two-months-after-period-end rule as the final return for quarterly filers; monthly filers must pay by the last day of the following month.

 

All consumption tax returns — both final and interim — are filed using the NTA’s standardised forms, submitted electronically through the e-Tax system or in paper to the relevant district tax office.

Japanese consumption tax ledgers

Consumption tax-registered businesses in Japan must maintain comprehensive records, including:

 

  • Account books recording all taxable sales and taxable purchases, with amounts separated by tax rate category (10% standard and 8% reduced)
  • Qualified invoices received from registered suppliers — essential for claiming input tax credits under the Qualified Invoice System; without them, the associated input tax is not creditable
  • Copies of qualified invoices issued to customers, which must be retained by the issuer for the statutory period
  • Customs import declarations for goods imported into Japan, supporting import consumption tax credit claims
  • Records of purchases from unregistered suppliers (small businesses, freelancers, consumers), noting the applicable transitional credit percentage
  • General accounting records and journals supporting consumption tax calculations under the applicable credit method

 

Under the Electronic Books Preservation Act (電子帳簿保存法), businesses are required to store electronically received documents — including electronic invoices — in electronic form rather than printing them. Records must generally be retained for seven years (some categories up to seven years and two months) from the statutory filing deadline for the relevant taxable period and must be made available for inspection by the tax authority upon request.

Japanese consumption tax payments deadline

Consumption tax payments are due on the same date as the final return filing deadline — within two months of the fiscal year-end for most corporations, or 31 March for sole proprietors. Late payments are subject to daily interest charges:

 

  • Approximately 2.4% per annum for the first two months following the original payment due date
  • Rising to approximately 8.7% per annum for each day thereafter until the outstanding amount is settled

What Japanese consumption tax can be deducted?

Input tax credits may be claimed by registered consumption tax businesses against the consumption tax collected on their sales, reducing the net amount payable to the NTA. Since October 2023, the Qualified Invoice System (QIS) has made the possession of a qualified invoice from a registered supplier a prerequisite for claiming input tax credits. Deductible input tax includes:

 

  • Goods and services purchased from registered qualified invoice issuers for use in taxable business activities, supported by a qualified invoice showing the supplier’s T-number, applicable tax rates, and tax amounts by rate
  • Import consumption tax paid at customs clearance on goods used in taxable activities, supported by the relevant customs import declaration
  • Consumption tax paid on capital assets, fixed assets, and business equipment used in taxable activities
  • Overhead costs, professional services, and general business expenses related to taxable activities, supported by qualified invoices
  • Proportional credits for expenses used in both taxable and exempt activities, calculated under either the itemised method (allocating input tax directly to taxable, exempt, or common expenses) or the proportional method (applying the ratio of taxable sales to total sales)

 

Input tax credits from purchases made from unregistered suppliers (those without a T-number) are subject to the following transitional rules:

 

  • October 2023–September 2026: 80% of the applicable input tax may be credited
  • October 2026–September 2029: 50% of the applicable input tax may be credited
  • October 2029 onwards: No credit available for purchases from unregistered suppliers

 

Input tax is not creditable on:

 

  • Goods and services used for non-taxable (exempt) activities — such as residential rent, medical services, financial transactions, and land sales — or for personal consumption
  • Entertainment expenses exceeding the deductible limits under applicable rules
  • Purchases for which no qualified invoice (or qualifying equivalent) is held and no applicable exemption applies

 

The Simplified Tax System (簡易課税制度) is available to businesses with base period taxable sales of ¥50 million or less. Under this system, input tax is not tracked individually; instead, a deemed purchase credit rate is applied to output tax, ranging from 40% (financial and insurance businesses) to 90% (wholesale businesses), depending on the industry classification. This system significantly reduces administrative burden but is not available to nonresident businesses without a permanent establishment in Japan.

 

Businesses with taxable sales constituting 95% or more of total sales and base period taxable sales of ¥500 million or less may claim full input tax credits without apportionment.

Where are Japanese consumption tax returns filed?

All consumption tax returns must be submitted electronically through the NTA’s e-Tax system using the business’s registered digital credentials or through an appointed tax agent. Paper filing at the competent district tax office remains available in certain circumstances but electronic filing is strongly encouraged and is the standard practice for most businesses and tax agents.

 

Consumption tax payments are made by bank transfer to the designated National Treasury account, via direct debit through the e-Tax system, or in person at an authorised financial institution using the NTA-issued payment slip.

Japanese consumption tax penalties

Penalties may apply for consumption tax noncompliance under Japan’s National Tax Common Rules Act and related regulations, including:

 

  • Voluntary late filing (filed after the deadline but before receiving an NTA audit notice or inquiry): 5% of the tax due
  • Late filing after an NTA notice or inquiry: 15% of the tax due on the first ¥500,000; 20% on amounts exceeding ¥500,000
  • Underreporting (negligent): 10% of the additional tax assessed on the first ¥500,000 of the underreported amount; 15% thereafter
  • Underreporting (fraudulent or wilfully concealed): 35–40% of the additional tax assessed
  • Repeat noncompliance: A 10% surcharge is added where the taxpayer has been penalised for underreporting within the preceding five years
  • Late payment interest: Approximately 2.4% per annum for the first two months after the original deadline; rising to approximately 8.7% per annum thereafter (rates revised annually)
  • Criminal prosecution: Up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ¥10 million in cases of deliberate tax evasion

 

The NTA publishes guidance on applicable penalty rates and enforcement procedures, which may change over time.

How are Japanese consumption tax credits recovered?

If input tax exceeds output tax for a given taxable period — most commonly for businesses making primarily zero-rated exports or those in a pre-operational investment phase — the resulting credit is refunded by the NTA. Unlike some jurisdictions, Japan allows the refund to be claimed directly on the standard consumption tax return; no separate refund application form is required.

 

Refunds are processed after the NTA reviews the return and supporting documentation. For businesses with standard annual filing, refunds are typically transferred to the taxpayer’s designated bank account within one to two months of the filing date. Businesses expecting persistent refund positions — particularly exporters — commonly elect to shorten their taxable period to quarterly or monthly, enabling more frequent refund claims and improving cash flow.

 

The NTA may conduct a refund audit before releasing the payment, particularly for large or first-time refund claims. Maintaining complete qualified invoice records and customs documentation is essential to support a smooth refund review.
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