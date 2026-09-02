Japanese VAT registration

In Japan, the requirement to register for consumption tax (JCT) depends on whether the business is established in Japan, the level of taxable sales in the base period, and — for newly incorporated entities — the company’s stated capital at the time of incorporation.



For Japanese-established businesses, consumption tax registration is generally required once taxable sales in the base period — the fiscal year ending two full fiscal years before the current year — exceed ¥10 million. This is the primary statutory threshold under the Consumption Tax Act. Businesses below this threshold are classified as tax-exempt enterprises and are not required to register unless they choose to do so voluntarily or meet one of the override conditions described below.



The base period threshold is subject to several important exceptions:

Capital-based exception: If a company’s stated capital is ¥10 million or more at the time of incorporation, consumption tax obligations begin from the first fiscal year regardless of actual sales. This exception is particularly significant for foreign companies, as most foreign subsidiaries established in Japan are capitalised above ¥10 million. Such companies have no startup exemption period and must register from day one.



If a company’s stated capital is ¥10 million or more at the time of incorporation, consumption tax obligations begin from the first fiscal year regardless of actual sales. This exception is particularly significant for foreign companies, as most foreign subsidiaries established in Japan are capitalised above ¥10 million. Such companies have no startup exemption period and must register from day one. Large shareholder rule: If a company’s stated capital is below ¥10 million but a shareholder holding 50% or more of the company had taxable sales exceeding ¥500 million in the base period, the company is treated as a taxable enterprise from its first fiscal year.



If a company’s stated capital is below ¥10 million but a shareholder holding 50% or more of the company had taxable sales exceeding ¥500 million in the base period, the company is treated as a taxable enterprise from its first fiscal year. Specified period test: If taxable sales — or, for domestic businesses, total payroll — in the first six months of the preceding fiscal year exceed ¥10 million, the company becomes a taxable enterprise in the current fiscal year regardless of base period sales.



Businesses below the ¥10 million threshold may elect voluntary registration to recover input tax credits on purchases. Voluntary registration creates a mandatory minimum commitment of two fiscal years — once elected, the election cannot be revoked for at least two years.



There is no consumption tax registration threshold for nonresident businesses supplying digital services to consumers in Japan (B2C). Nonresident businesses cannot rely on the standard base period threshold exemptions used by domestic businesses to delay or avoid registration obligations. Foreign businesses providing B2C digital services must register from the first taxable supply. For B2B digital services, the reverse-charge mechanism applies and the Japanese business customer accounts for the consumption tax, removing the need for the foreign supplier to register.



Japan has no equivalent simplified foreign supplier regime; nonresident B2C digital service providers must register directly with the National Tax Agency or appoint a Japanese tax agent to do so on their behalf.