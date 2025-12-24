There is an annual JCT compliance threshold of JPY 10 million in Japan, based on the base year of two years prior to the tax year.

Companies are not required to formally register with the Japanese tax authorities for JCT. The tax authorities regard the first tax filing as the application for registration, and a tax office will be allocated to the company.

Foreign businesses providing goods or services in Japan may face a statutory obligation to charge JCT. This includes the ongoing compliance requirements to file periodic tax returns and pay any JCT due to the Japanese government.

Typical situations requiring JCT compliance include:

Where goods are delivered within Japan

If the foreign trader imports goods into Japan

Supplies of services, e.g. consulting services, sport and entertainment events



Foreign traders with no premises in Japan, but who may be warehousing and distributing goods in Japan, may be subject to being classified as a permanent establishment (PE). In this situation, their company could also be subject to direct as well as indirect tax.

A foreign, non-resident trader is required to appoint a Japanese resident tax agent. The agent is responsible for all communications between the company and the Japanese tax authorities.

Tax-free shopping (consumption tax refund)

Foreign tourists visiting Japan can enjoy tax-free shopping under the tax exemption system, provided their stay in Japan is less than six months (and they cannot work in Japan). Japanese who live abroad and are staying in Japan for less than six months can also enjoy tax-free shopping.