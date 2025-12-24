Japan consumption tax compliance and rates

Once a business is registered for JCT it must file periodic returns. The frequency of these returns depends on the turnover of the business.

The tax filing lists all of the business’s transactions related to the supply of the relevant goods or services.

Any consumption tax due should be paid simultaneously with the filing of a tax return. The tax authorities will require payments of consumption tax liabilities to be made in Japan at an authorised bank or post office.

In the case of a tax credit (where the consumption tax incurred by the company exceeds the consumption tax charged on its sales in the reporting period), documentary proof related to the transactions is often requested by the tax office.