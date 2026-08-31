E-invoicing in Japan

Japan’s invoicing framework is built around the Qualified Invoice System (QIS, known in Japanese as the invoice system or インボイス制度). The QIS is an input-tax-credit control mechanism, not an e-invoicing or real-time reporting mandate. Both paper and electronic invoices are valid, provided they contain the seven mandatory content elements required for a qualified invoice. Where businesses choose to exchange invoices electronically, the national standard is Peppol using the JP PINT specification, governed by Japan’s Digital Agency acting as the Japan Peppol Authority. There is no central government clearance platform, no transaction-level reporting to the National Tax Agency (NTA) at the point of issuance, and no SAF-T requirement. Japan operates a post-audit model in which the NTA verifies compliance through periodic audits of retained invoices and accounting records rather than real-time data flows.