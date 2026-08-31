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E-invoicing
E-invoicing

E-invoicing in Japan

Japan’s invoicing framework is built around the Qualified Invoice System (QIS, known in Japanese as the invoice system or インボイス制度). The QIS is an input-tax-credit control mechanism, not an e-invoicing or real-time reporting mandate. Both paper and electronic invoices are valid, provided they contain the seven mandatory content elements required for a qualified invoice. Where businesses choose to exchange invoices electronically, the national standard is Peppol using the JP PINT specification, governed by Japan’s Digital Agency acting as the Japan Peppol Authority. There is no central government clearance platform, no transaction-level reporting to the National Tax Agency (NTA) at the point of issuance, and no SAF-T requirement. Japan operates a post-audit model in which the NTA verifies compliance through periodic audits of retained invoices and accounting records rather than real-time data flows.

B2G transactions

Japan does not operate a separate mandatory e-invoicing framework for public sector transactions distinct from its general Qualified Invoice System.

 

  • Suppliers to government bodies and public entities must issue qualified invoices meeting the same content and registration requirements that apply to all B2B taxable supplies.
  • Where invoices are exchanged electronically with public sector bodies, the Peppol JP PINT format is the recommended standard. Some public entities are adopting Peppol-based receiving systems, but electronic format is not universally mandated by government buyers.
  • There is no Japanese equivalent of the EN 16931 structured data standard as a legal requirement; JP PINT serves as the voluntary technical standard.
  • Qualified invoices issued to government bodies — whether paper or electronic — carry full legal validity under the Consumption Tax Act, provided all mandatory content elements are present.

B2B transactions

Japan’s Qualified Invoice System effectively makes qualified invoice issuance a commercial and tax necessity for most B2B transactions, even though e-invoicing as a format remains voluntary.

 

  • Only registered qualified invoice issuers (QIIs) may issue qualified invoices. A buyer cannot claim a full input tax credit on purchases unless they hold a qualified invoice from a registered supplier — making QII registration commercially significant regardless of sales volume.
  • A qualified invoice may be issued in paper or electronic format. The document must contain seven mandatory elements: the supplier’s name and QII registration number (T + 13 digits), the transaction date, a description of the goods or services (with reduced-rate items clearly identified), the taxable amount separated by tax rate, the consumption tax amount separated by tax rate, the buyer’s name (except for simplified invoices), and the invoice number or reference.
  • Where invoices are exchanged electronically, the Peppol JP PINT format is the recommended standard. Electronic invoices are transmitted peer-to-peer via certified Peppol Access Points in a decentralised four-corner model — there is no government clearance step and no central platform receiving the invoice data.
  • The NTA maintains a publicly searchable qualified invoice issuer registry, allowing buyers to verify a supplier’s T-number and registration status before claiming input tax credits.
  • Transitional relief for purchases from non-registered suppliers: buyers may claim 80% of the otherwise applicable input tax credit for purchases from unregistered suppliers until 30 September 2026, reducing to 50% until 30 September 2029, and then to zero. This cliff creates escalating commercial pressure on unregistered suppliers to register.

B2C transactions

B2C transactions are subject to the same Qualified Invoice System framework, with a simplified invoice option available for qualifying retail and consumer-facing businesses.

 

  • Qualified simplified invoices (適格簡易請求書) are permitted for retail, restaurant, taxi, parking, and other consumer-facing businesses where issuing a full qualified invoice to each individual customer is impractical. Simplified invoices may omit the buyer’s name.
  • Businesses issuing simplified invoices — such as retailers, restaurants, and accommodation providers — must still be registered qualified invoice issuers and include all other mandatory content elements.
  • For lower-value or high-volume retail transactions, receipts generated at the point of sale may serve as simplified qualified invoices provided the required data fields are present.
  • There is no real-time B2C reporting obligation to the NTA. Retail transaction data is not transmitted to the tax authority at the point of sale; compliance is monitored through periodic consumption tax returns and audit of retained records.

Live/digital reporting

Japan operates a post-audit model with no continuous transaction controls, no real-time clearance, and no electronic reporting obligation.

 

  • The NTA does not receive invoice data at the point of issuance. There is no government-mandated central platform through which invoices must pass, and no transaction-level electronic reporting regime equivalent to SAF-T or continuous transaction controls.
  • Consumption tax compliance is monitored through periodic consumption tax returns filed by the taxpayer, combined with NTA audits of retained invoices and accounting records.
  • Japan does not offer pre-populated consumption tax returns. Taxpayers must self-calculate and self-file their consumption tax liability; the NTA does not aggregate invoice data to pre-fill return fields.
  • Japan has no SAF-T requirement and no periodic transaction-level e-reporting obligation. The Qualified Invoice System’s control mechanism operates through invoice content standards and the QII registration register, not through data flows to the tax authority.
  • Mandatory electronic record retention under the Electronic Books Preservation Act (電子帳簿保存法, e-Bunsho) applies to all businesses.  Electronic transaction data — including invoices, receipts, purchase orders, and contracts received or issued in electronic form — must be stored in its original digital format. Printing electronic documents to paper is no longer an acceptable storage method. Stored records must meet three requirements: authenticity (tamper-proofing via timestamps or correction-history systems), visibility (readable and displayable on request), and searchability (retrievable by date, amount, and counterparty name). Relaxed searchability rules apply to businesses with base-period sales of ¥50 million or less.

Noncompliance penalties

Japan’s penalty framework for invoicing and record-keeping noncompliance operates primarily through economic consequences rather than fixed administrative fines.

 

  • Loss of input tax credit: The primary consequence of noncompliance with the Qualified Invoice System is the buyer’s inability to claim a full input tax credit. Where a qualified invoice is missing, incorrectly formatted, or issued by an unregistered supplier, the buyer’s input credit is denied (subject to the 80% or 50% transitional relief). This economic mechanism is the main enforcement tool of the QIS.
  • Issuing false qualified invoices: A non-registered business that issues a document purporting to be a qualified invoice, or a registered business that issues false or fraudulent qualified invoices, is subject to penalties under the Consumption Tax Act. The additional tax on the false credit amount may apply.
  • Electronic Books Preservation Act penalties: Failure to store electronic transaction data in a compliant format (e-Bunsho noncompliance) may result in: denial of input tax credits claimed against noncompliantly stored invoices; revocation of blue-return filing status (青色申告), which can cost sole proprietors up to ¥650,000 in annual deductions; a 10% additional surcharge on top of standard underreporting or heavy additional tax where the underreporting relates to noncompliant electronic records; and fines of up to ¥1 million under the Companies Act for falsification or alteration of records.
  • General consumption tax penalties: Standard NTA penalty rates apply for late filing, underpayment, and nonpayment of consumption tax, independent of the invoicing framework.

 

The NTA publishes guidance on applicable penalty rates and enforcement procedures, which may change over time. As Peppol JP PINT adoption grows and the transitional credit relief phases down, enforcement is expected to intensify — particularly for businesses that have delayed QII registration or whose electronic record retention systems do not meet the e-Bunsho requirements.
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