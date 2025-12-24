Poland E-Invoicing

Businesses will be able to issue and receive e-invoices via the Polish government’s centralised platform for structured e-invoicing, the National Electronic Invoice System, or “Krajowy System e-Faktur” (KSeF), in the FA(3) XML format.
When an e-invoice is submitted to KSeF, the e-invoice is assigned a unique identifier. Once the e-invoice is approved by KSeF and considered legal, the recipient can download it directly from the platform.
A foreign company operating in Poland through a fixed place of business in the country must issue e-invoices via KSeF and appoint a fiscal representative. A foreign company operating in Poland remotely without a fiscal representative is not obliged to use KSeF. In this instance, the foreign company can issue and receive invoices in the format agreed between both parties, such as PDF via email.