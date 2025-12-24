Poland E-Invoicing

Business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing will become mandatory in Poland from February 1, 2026. The mandate will apply to resident businesses and businesses with a fixed establishment in Poland with annual revenues exceeding PLN 200 million. It will then extend to most taxpayers on April 1, 2026. Finally, the mandate will extend from January 1, 2027 to the “digitally excluded”. These are taxpayers who find it difficult or impossible to access digital infrastructure — and are therefore unable to fulfil the obligation to issue and receive invoices via KSeF — and whose transactions involve small amounts of up to PLN 450 for a single invoice, and up to PLN 10,000 in total sales per month.

Poland has postponed implementing its e-invoicing mandate numerous times. Following a technical audit, Polish authorities believed that an architecture rebuild was necessary to include better documentation and maintenance planning, as well as training and support for Polish taxpayers.