VAT Registration Poland

Several common business scenarios may require a foreign business to register for VAT with the Polish tax authorities. These typically include:

Importing goods into Poland, particularly when the Polish customer is not VAT-registered or when deferred VAT accounting is not applicable

Buying and selling goods within Poland, especially where the transaction is not subject to reverse charge treatment

Storing goods in Poland for resale, including use of call-off or consignment stock arrangements

Organising exhibitions, events, or training sessions in Poland with paid admission

Distance selling to Polish consumers, including online or catalogue sales exceeding the applicable thresholds

Self-supply or movement of own goods into Poland from another EU country

Leasing or letting goods or equipment to Polish customers, depending on the service type and structure

In most cases, providing services to VAT-registered businesses in Poland does not require VAT registration. Instead, the reverse charge mechanism applies, where the Polish customer accounts for the VAT.

Note: Suppliers of digital, broadcasting, or telecommunications services to Polish consumers can use the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme. This allows them to register and report VAT in a single EU country, covering all cross-border B2C sales within the EU.