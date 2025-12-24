VAT Registration Poland

Several common business scenarios may require a foreign business to register for VAT with the Polish tax authorities. These typically include:
- Importing goods into Poland, particularly when the Polish customer is not VAT-registered or when deferred VAT accounting is not applicable
- Buying and selling goods within Poland, especially where the transaction is not subject to reverse charge treatment
- Storing goods in Poland for resale, including use of call-off or consignment stock arrangements
- Organising exhibitions, events, or training sessions in Poland with paid admission
- Distance selling to Polish consumers, including online or catalogue sales exceeding the applicable thresholds
- Self-supply or movement of own goods into Poland from another EU country
- Leasing or letting goods or equipment to Polish customers, depending on the service type and structure
In most cases, providing services to VAT-registered businesses in Poland does not require VAT registration. Instead, the reverse charge mechanism applies, where the Polish customer accounts for the VAT.
Note: Suppliers of digital, broadcasting, or telecommunications services to Polish consumers can use the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme. This allows them to register and report VAT in a single EU country, covering all cross-border B2C sales within the EU.