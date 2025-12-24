Australian GST on digital services

Non-resident providers of electronic services will only be required to register if their annual sales exceed AUS$ 75,000. Market platforms (Google Play; Apple App Store and Amazon Kindle) acting as the provider of the services to the consumer on behalf of content creators will be liable to declaring any GST due.

There are three types of Australian GST registrations:

1. Simplified GST registration

2. Standard GST registration

3. Standard claim only GST registration

For digital services, most non-resident providers should opt for option 1, Simplified GST registration. Businesses may opt to voluntarily register for GST if they are below the threshold.