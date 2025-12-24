Australian GST compliance and rates

Australian goods and services tax (GST) is a broad-based tax of 10% on most goods and services.

GST requires recalculation and payments to the Australian taxation office (part of the federal government) at each transaction point in the onward sales chain.

Generally, businesses registered for GST will include GST in the price they charge for their goods and services, and claim credits for the GST included in the price of goods and services they buy for their business.

Businesses that exceed the turnover threshold of AUD 75,000, or expect to do so within the next 12 months, must register for Australian GST.

Once registered for GST and in possession of an Australian business number, businesses must file periodic GST returns, known as Business Activity Statements (BAS).

The frequency of returns depends on the trader’s turnover and is determined at the time of registration.

The BAS lists all of the company’s transactions relating to the supply of the relevant goods or services.

Any GST due should be paid simultaneously with the filing of the BAS return.

In the case of a tax credit (where the GST incurred by the company exceeds the GST charged on its sales in the reporting period), documentary proof related to the transactions is often requested by the tax office.