Growth creates complexity for small businesses. Great technology absorbs it

There’s an inflection point in the growth journey of almost every small business when something that used to be simple suddenly isn’t.

Sales tax is one of the clearest examples.

When a business starts out, managing sales tax obligations is often as simple as collecting tax in a single state. But as that business succeeds by expanding into new states, opening multichannel ecommerce stores, and reaching new customers across the country, the operational reality changes. What was once a simple task transforms into a web of state-specific nexus thresholds, shifting product taxability rules, exemption certificate management, and multistate return filings.

The irony is striking: Growth, the exact milestone every business owner works tirelessly to achieve, is what creates this operational friction.