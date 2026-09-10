Growth creates complexity for small businesses. Great technology absorbs it

For small and midsize businesses, modern commerce has eliminated geographic barriers. A boutique manufacturer, specialized distributor, or online seller can reach customers nationwide from day one. However, tax regulations have not simplified at the same pace.
As their transaction volumes and revenue increase in various states, businesses trigger economic nexus laws in jurisdictions where they may never set foot. Each state maintains its own tax rates, filing deadlines, product exemptions, and sales tax holiday rules — and there are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States.
Relying on manual spreadsheets or disconnected tools places a heavy administrative burden on business leaders and their accounting partners. Every hour spent researching state tax codes, managing exemption certificates, or manually preparing returns is time taken away from innovating, serving clients, and driving core revenue.
“Small and midsize businesses increasingly operate with the reach and complexity that once belonged primarily to larger companies. Growth creates complexity. Great technology absorbs it. And business owners shouldn’t have to sacrifice power to get simplicity. They need both.”
—Hugo Sarrazin, Chief Executive Officer, Avalara
Great technology should absorb operational complexity, not pass it on to business owners and their accounting teams. To do that effectively, compliance must be seamlessly integrated into the tools businesses already use every day.