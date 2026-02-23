Nexus is the connection between a business and a state that requires the business to collect, report, and remit sales tax there. Knowing where you have nexus is essential for staying compliant and avoiding penalties. Nexus may be established through a physical presence, such as a store, warehouse, or inventory in a fulfillment center. Business relationships, including affiliates, partners operating in a state, or third-party fulfillment can also create nexus.

“Economic nexus” can be triggered by sales into a state that exceed a certain volume or dollar value — even if the seller isn’t located in that state. After the 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision, all states that have a sales tax adopted economic nexus laws that place sales tax obligations on remote sellers, meaning more small businesses are now liable for multistate sales tax.

Economic nexus thresholds and definitions vary from state to state. And in some states, remote sellers are required to register for sales tax and start collecting immediately after crossing the economic nexus threshold. Each state also has its own registration process, filing schedules, and taxability rules — and in some cases, you may be responsible for registering with and collecting tax for local jurisdictions such as cities or counties.

As your business grows across jurisdictions, compliance complexity rises as well. Keeping track of all the different rules, deadlines, and procedures — which may change at any time — and understanding where you have sales tax obligations can be a daunting challenge for small businesses without dedicated tax resources.