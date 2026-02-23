Small businesses that have nexus in a state must register, collect sales tax, and file sales tax returns with that state — and sometimes with local jurisdictions such as cities or counties.
Economic nexus requires small businesses to collect sales tax in a state once they meet certain sales or transaction thresholds, even if they have no physical presence in that state.
Online businesses generally follow the same sales tax principles as other sellers, but selling across state lines can trigger economic nexus and additional sales tax obligations.
Sales tax exemptions allow certain buyers, products, or uses to be excluded from sales tax. To support an exempt sale, sellers must retain valid exemption certificates, which serve as proof if the transaction is reviewed by a tax authority.
Yes. Rates, rules, and definitions can change at any time.