There are basically four ways for a business to establish sales tax nexus with a state:

Physical presence (physical nexus)

Economic activity (economic nexus)

Affiliates (affiliate nexus)

Referrals (click-through nexus)

Specific requirements differ from state to state.

Physical nexus. There are lots of ways for a business to establish physical nexus, including leasing, renting, or owning property in a state; sending employees into a state (e.g., for sales, service, or a trade show); or storing inventory in astate.

For the most part, having a physical connection to a state was the only way for a business to establish nexus prior to June 21, 2018, when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence rule in its decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. The Wayfair decision didn’t eliminate physical nexus, but it freed states to base nexus on economic activity.

Economic nexus. All states with a general sales tax now have economic nexus laws that base a sales tax obligation on an out-of-state seller’s economic activity in the state. Every state provides an exception for businesses with little economic activity in the state (e.g., less than $100,000 in sales in the state in the current or previous calendar year), but each state’s economic nexus threshold is unique.

Affiliate nexus. Approximately 25 states have affiliate nexus laws. Affiliate nexus is created when an out-of-state business has a relationship with an in-state affiliate (a person, organization, business, etc.). Exactly what types of relationships establish affiliate nexus varies from state to state.

Click-through nexus. About 16 states have click-through nexus. Click-through nexus is established when an out-of-state business rewards in-state businesses or individuals for directly or indirectly referring customers through website links. As with economic nexus, click-through nexus laws typically include a threshold.