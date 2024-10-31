What’s a sales tax risk assessment, and why should you get one?

Revenue generated from audit penalties can help bolster state coffers during periods of lower sales tax collection. In recent years, consumers are purchasing less things and more services and intangible goods, resulting in a shrinking sales tax base for states.
This shift is forcing many states to look for alternate ways to make up the difference. Digital advertising, data collection, and services are options some states are looking at, but most politicians understand that increasing taxes isn’t popular with consumers.
An alternative is for states to increase scrutiny on existing businesses that may not be fulfilling their nexus obligations to collect and remit. If you’re selling into states where you’re not registered, you’re at risk of developing an obligation to collect and remit sales tax. The more time passes, the greater your risk of a sales tax audit, penalties, and interest.
In short, you can’t ensure sales tax compliance if you don’t know where you have an obligation to collect and remit sales tax. A sales tax risk assessment helps eliminate uncertainty by identifying where you likely have sales tax nexus.
Start a sales tax risk assessment.