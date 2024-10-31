What’s a sales tax risk assessment, and why should you get one?

This post has been updated; it was originally published in October 2020.

Any business with customers in other states risks creating sales tax nexus with those states. Sales tax nexus is an obligation to register with the tax authority and comply with applicable sales and use tax laws. However, simply making a sale into another state doesn’t automatically give an out-of-state business nexus. Sales tax laws are more nuanced than that.

A sales tax risk assessment helps determine where you have sales tax nexus and where you’re most at risk of establishing it. But first, it’s important to review how sales tax nexus is created.