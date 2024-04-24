20 years, 20 wacky taxes

In 2021, Florida’s Freedom Week sales tax holiday provided a temporary exemption for the first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks, the first $100 of the price of sunglasses, the first $50 of the price of camping stoves, and on and on, down to the first $5 of the sales price of bait or fishing tackle (if sold individually). Any amount over the listed amount was subject to tax.

In 2022, Florida offered a slew of overlapping tax-free periods. As in the previous year, the temporary exemption applied only to the first x dollars of certain products. Some of the tax-free periods had age restrictions, too: Books for children age 12 or younger qualified for the exemption while those for older children did not.



The Sunshine State was back at it in 2023, when it offered another batch of overlapping sales tax holidays. Some products qualified for more than one sales tax holiday at one time, but different holidays had different price restrictions. For instance, a cooler priced $60 or less qualified for the disaster preparedness sales tax holidays (May 27–June 9, 2023, and again August 26–September 8, 2023), while a cooler priced $75 or less qualified for the Summer Freedom sales tax holiday (May 29–September 4, 2023). What on earth was the Legislature thinking?



Not ready to rest on its laurels, the Florida Legislature proposed a sales tax holiday for virtual currency in 2024. Thankfully, for the businesses that would have had to comply with it, this tax holiday wasn’t enacted.



I can’t wait to see what Florida comes up with next.

