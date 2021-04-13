Do I need a VAT fiscal representative after Brexit?

Table updated: 25/08/2021
Countries such as the Netherlands require a Fiscal Representative for special schemes such as import VAT deferment.
Avalara can help with a global Fiscal Rep service
Avalara offers a global Fiscal Representative service as part of its international VAT and GST registration and returns service. This helps thousands of businesses of all sizes accurately and easily manage their tax compliance obligations on a fully automated service.
Avalara can guide you when you need a Fiscal Representative, and ensure the whole process is fully co-ordinated in any country with single point-of-contact Account Manager. Contact us for details.
Do EU businesses need a UK Fiscal Representative after Brexit?
No. The UK does not require EU or non-EU resident businesses to appoint a Fiscal Representative. The one caveat is that the UK’s HMRC can impose the obligation on a business with a poor VAT compliance record. This is sometime applied on e-commerce sellers who fail to VAT register or fully declare VAT due.
Role of a Fiscal Representative
A Fiscal Representative is a special type of VAT agent for foreign businesses with a VAT registration in another country. They are responsible for the correct calculation and reporting of VAT of their client, and are the first point of call for the local tax office in the case of questions or audits.
They are usually held jointly and severally liable for any unpaid or undeclared VAT of their non-resident clients. They therefore typically charge higher fees, and often require a bank guarantee or cash deposit to protect them against any client losses.