Sales tax compliance isn’t simple, and the more business you do in multiple locations, the more complex it gets. While growth during the holiday season is great, brisk sales can create challenges on the sales tax compliance front.

Filing in multiple jurisdictions

Unless all your sales are in a single jurisidiction, you’ll likely have to register, collect sales tax, and file returns in multiple jurisdictions. Selling online? The number of jurisdictions can multiply fast as sales rack up over the holidays. In addition, it can be difficult to know when you’re close to crossing the nexus threshold for sales within a certain jurisdiction. It’s all too easy to establish nexus without even realizing it, increasing your risk of noncompliance issues, including audits and penalties.

Marketplace sales

Selling through online marketplaces can create unique sales tax challenges. While many marketplaces collect and remit tax on behalf of their sellers in certain states, they don’t necessarily handle every jurisdiction or every type of transaction, which can leave retailers with unexpected filing and registration obligations. As businesses expand across multiple platforms, sales tax compliance grows in complexity.

Staying up to date on the rules

Sales tax regulations — including rates and filing deadlines — can and do change, so it’s critical to keep up with the latest requirements. When the number of jurisdictions you’re dealing with is growing quickly, it can be nearly impossible to manually stay on top of every single rate and rule for every jurisdiction where you have nexus.

Managing tax exemptions

Sales tax in any given jurisdiction doesn’t always apply to every item sold. Some purchases are exempt from sales tax — although sellers aren’t necessarily exempt from compliance. In jurisdictions where you have nexus, you need to validate exempt sales of taxable goods and services via exemption certificates. You should also be aware of whether your exempt sales contribute to a state’s threshold for economic nexus.