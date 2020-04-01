Alabama



In Alabama, any marketplace facilitator with marketplace sales in excess of $250,000 is required to collect and remit sales tax on sales made by or on behalf of its third-party sellers. While this may seem straightforward, Alabama also has non-collecting seller use tax reporting requirements, meaning a marketplace facilitator that exceeds the threshold of $250,000 in sales may opt out of collecting provided that facilitator complies with the state’s non-collecting seller use tax reporting requirements.



New Jersey



In New Jersey, a marketplace facilitator selling into the state is required to collect and remit sales tax on sales made through any physical or electronic marketplace owned, operated, or controlled by a marketplace facilitator, even if the marketplace seller is registered with New Jersey for the collection and remittance

of sales tax. However, in New Jersey, a marketplace facilitator and marketplace seller may enter into an agreement with each other regarding the collection and remittance of sales tax. Unlike Alabama, there is no non-collecting seller use tax reporting requirement in New Jersey, so the marketplace facilitator does not have an option to opt out of collection.



Pennsylvania



In Pennsylvania, a marketplace facilitator that maintains a place of business in the commonwealth is required to collect and remit sales tax on the taxable sales made through its forum by any marketplace seller using the forum. A marketplace facilitator that doesn’t maintain a place of business in the commonwealth and makes or facilitates $10,000 or more in taxable sales to Pennsylvania customers in the previous calendar year must register to collect and remit Pennsylvania sales tax or comply with non-collecting seller use tax reporting requirements. Starting July 1 ,2019, a remote marketplace facilitator with more than $100,000 in Pennsylvania sales in the previous 12 months is required to collect and remit sales tax on all sales into the commonwealth (i.e., cannot opt out by complying with non-collecting use tax reporting requirements).